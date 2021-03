A "wine-and-dine" scandal swirling around Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, whose eldest son went on a charm offensive to woo senior bureaucrats, claimed its biggest scalp yesterday - Mr Suga's public relations secretary.

Ms Makiko Yamada, who has been in the public eye as the moderator of Mr Suga's televised news conferences, quit after being hospitalised on Sunday night for two weeks for an undisclosed ailment.