As COP26 looms, Prince William awards debut Earthshot Prize

LONDON • Queen Elizabeth's grandson Prince William presented the inaugural Earthshot prizes at a ceremony in London, with projects from Costa Rica, Italy, the Bahamas and India picking up prizes.

The new annual awards were created by Prince William to reward efforts to save the planet in the face of climate change and global warming. Five winners each received £1 million (S$1.85 million).

The build-up to the televised event - featuring the renowned naturalist David Attenborough and performances by Coldplay, Ed Sheeran and others - was marked by royal displeasure at world leaders' inaction on climate change.

Prince William hopes it will help propel the fight against climate change leading up to the COP26 summit, which opens in Scotland at the end of the month, calling those on the shortlist "innovators, leaders and visionaries".

In a short film recorded for the ceremony in the London Eye and released before the event on Sunday, he warns that "actions we choose or choose not to take in the next 10 years will determine the fate of the planet for the next thousand".

"A decade doesn't seem long, but humankind has an outstanding record of being able to solve the unsolvable," he says. "The future is ours to determine. If we set our minds to it, nothing is impossible."

The Republic of Costa Rica was one of the winners on Sunday picking up the "Protect and Restore Nature" award for its efforts to protect forests, plant trees and restore ecosystems. "We receive this recognition with pride but humility, what we have achieved in this small country in Central America can be done anywhere," said Costa Rican President Carlos Alvarado.

Indian company Takachar won the "Clean our Air" prize for the creation of a portable machine which turns agricultural waste into fertiliser so that farmers do not burn the waste and cause air pollution.

Other winners included Coral Vita from the Bahamas for a project to grow coral in tanks, 50 times quicker than it normally grows. The Italian city of Milan won the "Food Waste Hubs" award for collecting unused food and giving it to people who need it most.

The "Fix our Climate" laureate went to a joint Thai-German-Italian team for the AEM Electrolyzer, which uses renewable energy to make clean hydrogen by splitting water into its constituent elements. Each of the finalists - chosen by experts from over 750 nominations - will be given help from firms to develop their projects.

Prince William announced that the 2022 edition of the Earthshot Prize will be held in the United States. In a BBC interview this week, he took a potshot at wealthy space tourists for neglecting problems closer to Earth, while his father and grandmother have also weighed in this week on climate change.

Opening the Welsh legislature in Cardiff last Thursday, the Queen was overheard upbraiding world leaders who "talk" but "don't do" enough about the planetary crisis.

The 95-year-old monarch complained that not enough leaders had confirmed their attendance at COP26, with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi among the key players in doubt.

However, campaigners alleged climate hypocrisy from the royal family, which is Britain's biggest landowner, including large tracts of Scotland given over to hunting and farming.

The Earthshot Prize launched in October last year covers five areas: how to protect and restore nature; clean our air; revive our oceans; build a waste-free world; and fix our climate.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE