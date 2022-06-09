As climate risks grow, firms must act to ensure future survival: Bloomberg

The private sector is shifting to clean energy, but to speed up this transition, firms need to be able to price the true costs and benefits of making the shift away from fossil fuels, so that banks and investors can accurately assess their risks and opportunities, said Mr Michael Bloomberg, UN special envoy for climate ambition and solutions.

"The more they know about those risks and opportunities, the faster they will shift their portfolios. Providing them with the right data and information - and the tools to use it - is a very big piece of the climate puzzle," he told The Straits Times yesterday morning.