As AI accelerates, governments are increasingly being left behind
Adam Satariano, Cecilia Kang
- Governments worldwide struggle to keep up with rapid AI advances, facing challenges in regulation, safety concerns, and geopolitical competition, especially between the US and China.
- Europe's AI Act, the first comprehensive law, faces enforcement delays and needs updates to match fast-evolving AI technologies, risking Europe's competitiveness in AI development.
- US lawmakers show limited urgency on AI regulation despite growing risks and industry calls for oversight; global leaders agree on AI safety but lack unified action or clear protocols.
AI generated
LONDON – Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, gathered senior officials for an exclusive meeting at a 19th-century palace outside Brussels in September.
The goal was to prepare for a speech outlining the 27-nation bloc’s priorities for 2027, with artificial intelligence dominating the agenda. The region’s new AI czar, Jim Hagemann Snabe, chair of German industrial giant Siemens, outlined ways that Europe could use the technology for economic gain. Others raised concerns about AI safety and growing risks, two people briefed on the gathering said.