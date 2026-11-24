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Around 175 migrants unaccounted for after contact lost with boat from Senegal

DAKAR, Nov 24 - Around 175 migrants are unaccounted for after contact was lost with a Europe-bound boat that left the Senegalese capital Dakar about two weeks ago, local officials and a human rights group said, as growing numbers attempt the perilous crossing to Europe.

The boat departed from Yoff, a district of Dakar, around November 9-10, the mayor and the secretary general of the local fishing wharf said.

Some 175 people were travelling aboard the wooden vessel, a type known locally as a pirogue, Yoff mayor Seydina Issa Laye said.

Action for Human Rights and Friendship, a non-governmental organisation, said 172 people were believed missing and called for search-and-rescue efforts to be intensified.

Senegal's navy said it had rescued 974 migrants travelling on five pirogues on Monday. Navy statements show more than 5,200 migrants have been rescued, intercepted or prevented from departing Senegal since the beginning of November.

Migrant crossings from West Africa to Europe have surged this month, according to the UN refugee agency, with more than 8,000 people arriving in the Canary Islands during the first 12 days of November.

The journey is perilous and often deadly. Thousands have died attempting the crossing in recent years, including 635 in the first five months of this year, according to migrant rights group Walking Borders. REUTERS