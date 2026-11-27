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MAIDUGURI, Nigeria, Nov 27 - Armed men killed at least 17 villagers in central Nigeria's Plateau state, police said on Friday, a region scarred by years of violence between rival communities.

• The attackers raided the village of Tafigana in Bassa local government area on Wednesday, opened fire, then fled as officers approached, Plateau police spokesperson Alfred Alabo said in a statement

• Another four people were wounded in the assault, he added

• Plateau, in Nigeria's Middle Belt, has long been plagued by violence linked to disputes over land, grazing rights and resources, often compounded by ethnic and religious divisions

• "The government is appealing to citizens against reprisals, inflammatory statements and the spread of unverified information capable of escalating tensions," government spokesperson Joyce Lohya Ramnap said

• In August, at least 25 people were killed in an overnight attack on another Plateau village REUTERS