Argentine union to strike against Milei government in May

BUENOS AIRES - Argentina's powerful umbrella workers union, the General Confederation of Labor (CGT), announced a general strike against the government of President Javier Milei for May 9, local media reported on Thursday. REUTERS
BUENOS AIRES - Argentina's powerful umbrella workers union, the General Confederation of Labor (CGT), announced a general strike against the government of President Javier Milei for May 9, local media reported on Thursday. REUTERS
Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.