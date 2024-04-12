Argentine union to strike against Milei government in May

Updated
Apr 12, 2024, 03:45 AM
Published
Apr 12, 2024, 03:45 AM

BUENOS AIRES - Argentina's powerful umbrella workers union, the General Confederation of Labor (CGT), announced a general strike against the government of President Javier Milei for May 9, local media reported on Thursday. REUTERS

