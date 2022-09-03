Argentina's V-P unharmed in attempted shooting

BUENOS AIRES - Argentina's Vice-President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner escaped unharmed on Thursday after a man fired a loaded gun at her that failed to go off inches from her head.

The attack, which the Economy Minister called an assassination attempt, comes at a time of acute political and social frictions in Argentina. It happened as Ms Fernandez de Kirchner stepped out of a car outside her Buenos Aires home in the upscale Recoleta neighbourhood, where hundreds of supporters had gathered.

Video footage showed a man holding a pistol next to her head.

President Alberto Fernandez said the gun had been loaded with five bullets.

"This is the most serious event we have gone through since Argentina returned to democracy," he said in a televised address, referring to the 1983 end of military rule.

"A man pointed a firearm at her head and pulled the trigger. Cristina is still alive because, for some reason yet to be confirmed, the gun... did not fire," he said.

A supporter of Ms Fernandez de Kirchner, who did not give his name, said: "I saw this arm come up over my shoulder behind me with a gun, and with people around me, he was subdued."

Ms Fernandez de Kirchner's suspected assailant, identified as a 35-year-old man of Brazilian origin, was quickly arrested by police and the weapon seized.

Security Minister Anibal Fernandez said investigators still needed to examine the crime scene and circumstances surrounding the incident. They are attempting to establish a motive for the attack on the left-leaning politician, who was Argentina's president from 2007 to 2015, and its first lady for four years before that.

The President declared Friday a public holiday to allow people to "express themselves in defence of the life of democracy and in solidarity with our Vice-President".

Ms Fernandez de Kirchner, a divisive figure inside Argentina, is on trial for corruption linked to public contracts awarded in the early 2000s.

She could face a 12-year prison sentence and possible disqualification from public office if convicted on the charges, which she denies.

She has been widely expected to run for the Senate and possibly the presidency again next year.

Argentina is mired in a deep economic crisis driven by spiralling debt levels and inflation that has triggered street protests.

"When hate and violence prevail over debate, societies are destroyed and situations like these arise," tweeted Economy Minister Sergio Massa, who was recently appointed to tackle the national crisis.

Heads of state and political allies around the region, including Chilean President Gabriel Boric, Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, Peru's President Pedro Castillo and Brazilian presidential candidate Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, also denounced the attack.

They expressed solidarity with Ms Fernandez de Kirchner and voiced relief that she had not been hurt.

"The assassination attempt... deserves the repudiation and condemnation of the entire continent," said Mr Boric. "The path will always be the debate of ideas and dialogue, never weapons or violence."

Within Argentina, the opposition Together for Change party condemned the attempted attack on Ms Fernandez de Kirchner and called for a full investigation.

"My absolute repudiation of the attack suffered by Cristina Kirchner, who fortunately was not injured," tweeted opposition leader Mauricio Macri, who was president after her.

REUTERS, AFP