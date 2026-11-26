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FILE PHOTO: Argentina's President Javier Milei attends a meeting of the multinational political and security coalition \"Shield of the Americas\" on the sidelines of the 81st United Nations General Assembly in New York, US, September 22, 2026. Charly Triballeau/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

BUENOS AIRES, Nov 26 - Argentina's Senate on Thursday will weigh a bill that would suspend primary elections, setting up a potential win for President Javier Milei ahead of next year's presidential race as the country teeters on the brink of a recession.

The bill would still need lower house approval to be voted into law, but Senate passage itself would demonstrate Milei's ability to build congressional support even without a majority in either house, analysts said.

Milei's government says it has the backing of centrist and center-right allies to secure the 37 votes needed to approve the proposal in the Senate.

The electoral reform bill would suspend next year's primaries, reduce public financing for political parties and eliminate the mandatory presidential debate before general elections scheduled for October 2027.

After three years of spending cuts, Milei faces a challenging electoral backdrop. Most economists estimate the country entered a technical recession in the third quarter of 2026. Unemployment is rising and inflation remains high when compared to regional neighbors.

Investors view a suspension of the primaries as improving Milei's re-election prospects by eliminating an early nationwide test of voter sentiment that has historically shaped market expectations and, in some cases, triggered sharp financial volatility.

The president's approval ratings have fallen from above 40% in January to the mid-30s, with some opinion polls suggesting the center-left Peronist movement has a credible path back to power.

If there were no primaries, the divided Peronist opposition would be forced to settle internal rivalries without public debates, potentially complicating efforts to unite behind a single challenger, analysts said.

A Senate victory would revive momentum for Milei's legislative agenda, which has struggled to gain traction with lawmakers since the government's minority coalition sent the electoral bill to Congress in April.

On the flip side, according to political analyst Sergio Berensztein, the reform could create the impression among voters that Milei is reluctant to face electoral scrutiny or participate in debates.

Introduced in 2009, the primaries, known locally by the Spanish acronym PASO, are held roughly two months before general elections and serve as a mechanism for parties to settle internal contests.

The government says suspending them would reduce costs and simplify the electoral calendar, while critics argue their removal would weaken a key democratic safeguard by making it harder for parties to settle internal rivalries openly and transparently. REUTERS