Argentina gov't plans bill giving military greater role in domestic security

FILE PHOTO: Argentina's President Javier Milei looks on as he meets with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken (not pictured) at the Casa Rosada Presidential Palace, in Buenos Aires, Argentina February 23, 2024. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian/Pool/File Photo
Updated
Mar 22, 2024, 12:13 AM
Published
Mar 22, 2024, 12:13 AM

BUENOS AIRES - Argentina's right-wing government is planning to send a new bill to Congress that would seek to allow the military to take an active role in domestic security operations under certain conditions, a senior security official said on Thursday.

The bill, which would need the backing of a fragmented congress where libertarian President Javier Milei controls only a minority of seats, would be a shift for the country where the military is restricted to a support role in domestic operations.

"We are modifying the internal security law to allow the Armed Forces to intervene and carry out internal security operations," defence minister Luis Petri said, citing examples such as drug gang related violence in farm hub city Rosario. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top