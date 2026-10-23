Argentina drops probe into President Milei and sister over meme coin scandal

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BUENOS AIRES, Oct 23 - A criminal investigation into the role of Argentine President Javier Milei and his sister Karina Milei in a meme coin scandal was dropped on Friday, according to court records.

Federal judge Marcelo Martinez de Giorgi gave the order after prosecutor Eduardo Taiano asked for the dismissal, according to local outlet La Nacion.

A judge was assigned in February 2025 to investigate Milei's role in promoting a cryptocurrency that crashed. Milei had recommended the little-known crypto coin $LIBRA in a posting on X, kicking off a brief rally. He later deleted the posting and denied having any link to the cryptocurrency, which soon plunged.

The investigation had looked into possible fraud involved in the coin's launch.

At the time of the currency's crash, Milei said he had acted "in good faith" and accused his political rivals of trying to take advantage of the situation. REUTERS