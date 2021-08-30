Arctic on the front lines of climate change battle

The Arctic is on the front lines of humanity's battle with climate change, with a melting permafrost, increased rainfall and disappearing ice sheets. And the consequences of these extreme weather phenomena are not limited to that part of the world.
The latest Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report published earlier this month emphasised that climate change is widespread, rapid and intensifying, with some impacts - such as sea-level rise - already irreversible over hundreds to thousands of years.