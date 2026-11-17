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For facial recognition to work, an iPhone Duo needs to have been recently unlocked using Touch ID or a lock screen PIN.

Apple added the ability for iPhone Duo owners to unlock the device using facial recognition, addressing a key drawback of the company’s first foldable smartphone.

Some early buyers have complained that the US$1,999 (S$2,578) Duo’s Touch ID fingerprint reader is not as smooth or fast as the Face ID authentication method present on other iPhones. But the foldable lacks the necessary hardware for Face ID, which uses sophisticated 3D mapping to confirm a user’s identity.

Instead, the new authentication method, introduced in a beta version of Apple’s iOS 27.3 operating system on Nov 16 , takes an approach similar to the just-released HomeView smart display. It uses the front-facing camera to verify a match based on simpler visual traits.

It is not as secure as conventional Face ID, so users will need to be mindful that the speedy convenience of a face unlock comes with trade-offs.

There are also built-in security measures: For facial recognition to work, an iPhone Duo needs to have been recently unlocked using Touch ID or a lock screen PIN. Touch ID is still required to use Apple Pay or in other scenarios, such as accessing passwords.

The Duo, unveiled in September, represents the biggest single design change to the iPhone in the device’s nearly two-decade history. It is also Apple’s most expensive phone, adding pressure to provide a top-notch experience to users.

Another change in the beta software lets users lock the phone whenever the inner screen is closed instead of leaving the outer display active, which can result in accidental taps and drain battery life. But this is disabled by default and requires users to opt in. BLOOMBERG