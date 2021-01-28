Covid-19

Another grim global milestone

  • Published
    1 hour ago

Global coronavirus cases surpassed 100 million yesterday, according to Johns Hopkins University, marking another grim milestone in the pandemic. New virus variants have caused alarm despite a worldwide vaccine roll-out.

