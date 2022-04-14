Another $1b in American military aid likely for Ukraine

WASHINGTON • The United States is preparing a military assistance package of around US$750 million (S$1.02 billion) for Ukraine in its battles against Russian invaders, people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday night.

The weapons and other equipment are expected to be sent under a presidential drawdown authority, which allows President Joe Biden to transfer equipment from US stocks without congressional approval in order to speed up delivery during an emergency.

The types of weapons have not yet been finalised, added the people, who requested anonymity to discuss the matter before its announcement.

The move comes as Russian President Vladimir Putin vowed to continue the war and Mr Biden accused him of committing genocide.

The US has provided more than US$2.4 billion in military assistance to Ukraine since Mr Biden took office. Of that, more than $1.7 billion was delivered after the invasion began on Feb 24.

The plan for enhanced military aid was reported earlier by Reuters and The Washington Post. Ukraine has repeatedly asked the US and European nations to increase weapons shipments as it braces itself for a new offensive by Russian forces in the country's east after they were forced to pull back from areas around Kyiv. But the US continues to reject pleas from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to provide fighter jets on the grounds that it would bring about a direct US-Russia confrontation and heighten the risk of a world war.

On Tuesday, Mr Biden for the first time said Russia had carried out genocide in Ukraine. He made the allegation during a speech in Iowa that laid out steps to lower fuel costs that have surged during the war.

He later stood by his comments. "Yes, I called it genocide because it has become clearer and clearer that Putin is just trying to wipe out the idea of being able to be Ukrainian," he told reporters before leaving Iowa. He added that lawyers would ultimately make the official determination.

Mr Putin said earlier on Tuesday that peace negotiations were "at a dead end" and vowed to continue Russia's invasion. At a joint press conference at the Vostochny Cosmodrome in the Russian far east with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, Mr Putin said the nearly seven-week offensive was going "according to plan".

BLOOMBERG