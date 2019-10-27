Angry, angry world

BOLIVIA

When: Since Oct 21.

Trigger: The disputed results of the Oct 20 presidential election which gave outgoing leader Evo Morales almost outright victory for a fourth term.

State of play: There has been violence in several regions and a general strike was launched on Oct 23.

Toll: Several people have been injured in clashes between supporters and opponents of Mr Morales.

LEBANON

When: Since Oct 17.

Trigger: A proposed tax on calls made through messaging apps.

State of play: The government of Prime Minister Saad Hariri quickly axed the measure and announced emergency economic reforms

But the protests have widened to demand the removal of the entire political class.

Toll: Peaceful protests, marked by several clashes, have paralysed the country but there have been no injuries.

ECUADOR

When: From Oct 1 to 13.

Trigger: The scrapping of fuel subsidies.

State of play: After 12 days of protests, President Lenin Moreno and the indigenous movement, which has spearheaded the demonstrations, reached an agreement under which the government reinstated fuel subsidies.

Toll: Eight killed and 1,340 injured.

IRAQ

When: Since Oct 1.

Trigger: Spontaneous calls on social media to protest against corruption, unemployment and poor public services.

State of play: After a week of protests that quickly escalated into clashes with security forces, the government announced reforms. Protesters continue to demand an end to corruption and unemployment, and an overhaul of the political system. On Oct 25, the protests resumed, with a new upsurge of violence, fanned by Shi'ite political leader Moqtada Sadr.

Toll: Over 150 dead in the first week. At least 40 on Friday and three yesterday.

SPAIN

When: Since Oct 14

Trigger: The streets of Barcelona and other Catalan cities were rocked by demonstrations for several days after Spain's Supreme Court on Oct 14 sentenced nine Catalan separatist leaders, mostly former members of the Catalan regional government, to prison terms of up to 13 years for sedition over a failed 2017 independence bid.

State of play: All but one of the main political parties have consistently opposed an independence referendum for Catalonia, but separatist parties are not banned and the region already enjoys a degree of political autonomy and control over part of its budget.

Protests may continue as the country gears up for a national election on Nov 10.

Toll: Catalonia's regional emergency services say they treated 593 people injured in the protests between Oct 14 and 20, including 226 police officers. More than 200 people were arrested during the protests.

ONGOING MOVEMENTS

In Hong Kong, a protest movement started on June 9 in response to a draft government Bill that would allow extradition to mainland China.

After months of regular demonstrations, including some of the worst violence the former British colony has known, the extradition Bill was withdrawn last month.

But the campaign had already broadened to demand greater democratic freedoms.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE