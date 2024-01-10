Mel Brooks earns honorary Oscar at 97

LOS ANGELES - A 97-year-old Mel Brooks accepted a lifetime achievement Oscar in Hollywood on Jan 9, more than half a century after he won his only Academy Award with seminal satire The Producers (1967).

At a black-tie gala, Brooks – who memorably sent up Nazi leader Adolf Hitler in The Producers, as well as exposing racial bigotry in films like Blazing Saddles (1974) – joked that he felt bad about the fate of his previous Oscar for best original screenplay.

“I miss it so much. I never should have sold it,” he said, to raucous laughter in the ballroom.

“I won’t sell this one, I swear to god!” Brooks added.

The legendary American comic and filmmaker is already one of the select few entertainers to win an Oscar, Emmy, Tony, and Grammy – collectively called an “EGOT” – across a career spanning eight decades.

His latest honour came at the Governors Awards, hosted by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which each year honours four beloved industry veterans, many of whom are felt to have not received their dues at the regular Oscars.

American actress Angela Bassett, who was Oscar-nominated for playing singer Tina Turner in What’s Love Got To Do With It (1993) and Queen Ramonda in 2022 superhero sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, without winning either, was also honoured on Jan 9.