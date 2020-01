A participant dressed up as a bear parading with bellringers, known as "Joaldunak" in the Basque language, who march with big cowbells hanging on their backs during the ancient carnival of Ituren, in the northern Spanish Navarra province on Monday. The annual three-day event, revolving mainly around agriculture and principally sheep herding, run on the last Sunday, Monday and Tuesday of January, when Navarra locals dress up and participate in activities during a pilgrimage through two villages.