The 2nd-century Roman amphitheatre in the historic southern town of Bosra al-Sham, Syria, is partially submerged following heavy rain last week. The raging conflict in Syria has seen the destruction of six Unesco world heritage sites, including the ancient southern city of Bosra. Another ravaged landmark is the Citadel of Aleppo, a fortified medieval castle which reportedly has become a military camp for President Bashar al-Assad's army.