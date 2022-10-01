Amid China concerns, Biden vows aid for Pacific Islands

WASHINGTON - US President Joe Biden, his administration pledging to help stave off China's "economic coercion", promised Pacific Island leaders on Thursday to work harder with allies and partners to address their needs.

After a two-day Washington summit, the United States and leaders and representatives from 14 Pacific Island states issued a joint declaration resolving to strengthen their partnership and saying that they shared a vision for a region where "democracy will be able to flourish".

Those endorsing the document included the Prime Minister of the Solomon Islands, Mr Manasseh Sogavare, whose government had earlier indicated it would not sign the declaration, heightening concerns about his ties to China.

The summit was the first time the US had hosted so many leaders of a region it has considered its maritime backyard since World War II but into which China had made steady advances.

Mr Biden pledged "to more effectively coordinate with our allies and partners around the world to better meet the needs of the people across the Pacific".

He vowed to make a priority of strengthening the US partnership with the island countries and help them address the "existential threat" posed by the climate crisis, their highest priority. Mr Biden made no mention of China but said: "The security of America, quite frankly, and the world depends on your security and the security of the Pacific Islands."

In Beijing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Mao Ning, responding to a question on Mr Biden's remarks, on Friday said China had an "open attitude" towards countries wanting to strengthen cooperation with Pacific Island countries. But he stressed that these states should not be used as pawns in competition between great powers.

"We hope the US side can sincerely and wholeheartedly provide support to the Pacific Island countries in responding to climate change and realising vigorous development, rather than using cooperation as cover to engage in geopolitical chess games," Mr Mao said during a regular media briefing.

Earlier, Washington released its first strategy for ties with Pacific Island nations, citing urgent climate challenges and heightened geopolitical tensions. The summit declaration said Washington would work with the island countries through the Pacific Island Forum, where it is a dialogue partner, saying the group had an important role to unite the region.

The White House said the US would invest more than US$810 million (S$1.2 billion) in expanded programmes to aid the islands, on top of more than US$1.5 billion provided in the past decade. It includes a previously announced 10-year US$600 million aid request to Congress to build climate resilience and maritime security for the island states.

Associate Professor Patricia O'Brien, a Pacific Islands expert at Washington's Georgetown University, called the commitment "modest", saying: "It sounds a lot but when it's divided up across so many government areas, nations and territories, it doesn't look so substantial."

Washington has agreed to provide US$2.8 million to step up FBI training with Pacific islands, including in 2022 with the Solomon Islands, which alarmed the US and its allies earlier this year by signing a security deal with China. That deal included provisions for Chinese police to help maintain social order and fuelled concerns about Chinese militarisation of the region.

REUTERS