Xi Jinping’s power play augurs little scope for improvement in US-China relations

WASHINGTON – Relations between the United States and China are unlikely to improve and will probably worsen now that Chinese President Xi Jinping’s consolidation of power at the 20th Communist Party congress, say foreign policy and security analysts.

“While US politics will remain fractious, the broad bipartisan consensus on the need to stand up to China will find additional strength,” said Dr Patrick Cronin, Asia-Pacific security chairman at the conservative Hudson Institute in Washington.

“We have taken a step closer to a new Cold War,” Dr Cronin told The Straits Times.

But there is also some scepticism about US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s assessment that China wants to seize Taiwan on a “much faster timeline” than previously expected.

Speaking at a forum at Stanford University last Monday, Mr Blinken had said, “There has been a change in the approach from Beijing toward Taiwan in recent years.”

This includes “a fundamental decision that the status quo was no longer acceptable and that Beijing was determined to pursue reunification on a much faster timeline”, he said.

The remark drew a reaction from Beijing’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Wang Wenbin, who told reporters it was an example of the US reneging on its One China policy, which acknowledges Beijing’s position that Taiwan is a part of China.

Admiral Mike Gilday, chief of US Naval operations, echoed Mr Blinken’s line, saying last Wednesday China may opt to use force to retake Taiwan much sooner and the US Navy must be better prepared for imminent conflict.

But the New York-based geopolitical risk think tank Eurasia Group in an email bulletin said, “There has been no recent change in Beijing’s rhetoric or policy positions that would appear to justify these statements.”

The statements are based on assessments that the regional military balance is becoming less favourable to US forces – and with an eye on underscoring key risks as Congress works to finalise a defence funding package, Eurasia Group wrote.

China foreign policy expert Bonnie Glaser said it was clear that President Xi views the US as implacably hostile toward Beijing and determined to prevent China’s re-emergence as a great power, based on his description of the international environment in his Oct 16 address at the Party Congress

“Xi anticipates prolonged intense competition with the US, and possibly even military conflict,” Ms Glaser, director of the Asia Programme at the Washington-based think tank German Marshall Fund of the United States, told The Straits Times.

“From my perspective, the trajectory of US policy is clear – in other words, Xi is not wrong,” she added.

“Both sides have drawn hard and fast conclusions about the intentions of the other side, and these are unlikely to change,” she added.

“The US, under President Joe Biden or a future president, is unlikely to prioritise cooperation with China,” she said.

“I expect there will be continued efforts to persuade Beijing to discuss ‘guardrails’, risk reduction measures, strategic stability, etc, but it remains to be seen whether China will conclude that such talks are in its interest.”