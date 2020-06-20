Professional wrestlers in Mexico City waiting to receive aid after the coronavirus pandemic halted the popular sport known as Lucha Libre, jeopardising their income. On Thursday, Mexico's Health Ministry reported a record 5,662 new infections and 667 deaths, bringing the total in the country to 165,455 cases and 19,747 deaths. Private sector analysts estimate Mexico's economy will suffer an annual contraction of 10 per cent or more by the year's end.
Coronavirus pandemic
Wrestlers laid low by the pandemic
