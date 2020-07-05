World Briefs: Canada PM faces probe over deal

Canada PM faces probe over deal

OTTAWA • Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is facing a probe over his government's decision to award a contract worth more than C$900 million (S$926 million) to an organisation that he and his family have ties to.

The Canada Student Service Grant was awarded to the WE Charity to set up a programme that would pay students to take part in service activities during the pandemic, as employment options dried up.

The Office of the Conflict of Interest and Ethics Commissioner received requests from two lawmakers last week asking that the federal watchdog examine Mr Trudeau's conduct. An investigation is under way, it said, adding that the Prime Minister has been informed.

N. Korea says no need for US talks

SEOUL • North Korea does not feel the need to have talks with the United States, which would be nothing more than "a political tool" for Washington, said a Pyongyang diplomat yesterday, ahead of a US envoy's visit to Seoul.

Vice-Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui said negotiations would not work out between Washington and Pyongyang and there will be no change in North Korea's policy.

"We do not feel any need to sit face to face with the US," Ms Choe said, according to the state-run Korean Central News Agency. The US does not consider the dialogue with North Korea as anything more than a tool for grappling with its political crisis, she added.

22 killed in Pakistan train incident

SHEIKHUPURA (Pakistan) • At least 22 Sikh pilgrims - 19 from the same family - were killed on Friday when a train smashed into a van in eastern Pakistan, the authorities said.

The vehicle was going through an unmanned level crossing when it was hit by an oncoming train near the small city of Farooqabad.

"The crossing was unmanned and the driver of the van took a hasty decision by driving onto the tracks," Pakistan Railways spokesman Quratul Ain said, adding that the passengers were all Sikh pilgrims.

