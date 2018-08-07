World Briefs: 6 arrested in Venezuela over drone attack

6 arrested in Venezuela over drone attack

CARACAS • Six terrorists and hired killers have been arrested in Venezuela, accused of trying to assassinate President Nicolas Maduro in an alleged drone attack that injured seven soldiers, the government said.

Interior and Justice Minister Nestor Reverol announced the arrests on state TV on Sunday. Mr Maduro was unhurt in the incident.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Canada speaks out over Saudi envoy expulsion

OTTAWA • Canada said yesterday it is seriously concerned about reports that its ambassador to Riyadh is being expelled by Saudi Arabia.

The kingdom said earlier it had given the envoy 24 hours to leave the country, following Ottawa's vigorous demands for the release of jailed activists.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Apple pulls conspiracy theorist's podcasts

SAN FRANCISCO • Most of US conspiracy theorist Alex Jones' podcasts from his right-wing media platform Infowars have been removed from Apple's iTunes and podcast apps.

The BuzzFeed website cited an Apple spokesman as saying it had removed the entire library for five of Mr Jones' six podcasts. According to media reports, only one podcast remained available.

REUTERS