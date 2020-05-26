WHO says the Americas are new epicentre of coronavirus pandemic

BRASILIA (REUTERS) - The World Health Organisation (WHO) considers the Americas the new epicentre of the coronavirus pandemic, and now is not the time for countries to ease restrictions, officials said in a Tuesday (May 26) briefing.

Dr Carissa Etienne, WHO director for the Americas and head of the Pan American Health Organisation, said via videoconference that outbreaks were accelerating in countries such as Brazil, where the number of deaths reported in the last week was the highest in the world for a seven-day period since the coronavirus pandemic began.