WHO director for Americas says region close to 3 million Covid-19 cases

A healthcare professional works in the intensive care unit of a Brazil hospital where Covid-19 patients are being treated.
A healthcare professional works in the intensive care unit of a Brazil hospital where Covid-19 patients are being treated.PHOTO: AFP
Published
35 min ago

BRASILIA (REUTERS) - The World Health Organisation's (WHO's) regional director for the Americas Carissa Etienne said on Tuesday (June 2) that the Covid-19 epidemiological curve is still rising sharply in the region, with close to three million confirmed cases.

She said the Pan American Health Organisation (Paho) hopes to continue working well with the United States despite the US withdrawal from the WHO.

Speaking in a virtual briefing from Washington, Paho directors advised countries not to open their economies too fast and should avoid public crowds especially where coronavirus cases are still increasing.

 

Related Stories: 

Read the latest on the Covid-19 situation in Singapore and beyond on our dedicated site here.

Get The Straits Times app and receive breaking news alerts and more. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now.

Topics: 

Branded Content