WHO director for Americas says region close to 3 million Covid-19 cases

BRASILIA (REUTERS) - The World Health Organisation's (WHO's) regional director for the Americas Carissa Etienne said on Tuesday (June 2) that the Covid-19 epidemiological curve is still rising sharply in the region, with close to three million confirmed cases.

She said the Pan American Health Organisation (Paho) hopes to continue working well with the United States despite the US withdrawal from the WHO.

Speaking in a virtual briefing from Washington, Paho directors advised countries not to open their economies too fast and should avoid public crowds especially where coronavirus cases are still increasing.