CARACAS (AFP) - Venezuela's opposition leader Juan Guaido - accused by the government of attempting a coup on Tuesday (April 30) - said there was "no turning back" in his attempt to oust President Nicolas Maduro from power.

"The moment is now! The 24 states of the country have taken the path, no turning back, the future is ours. People and the Armed Forces united by the cessation of usurpation," he said in a message on Twitter.

(This story is developing)