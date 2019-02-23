Venezuela seals Colombia border after opposition leader Juan Guaido's crossing

CUCUTA, Colombia - Venezuela's Vice-President has said the country is sealing its border with Colombia, after opposition leader Juan Guaido attended an aid concert in Colombia on Friday (Feb 22) despite having been barred from leaving the country by the government of rival Nicolas Maduro.

Mr Guaido met with Colombia President Ivan Duque close to the stage where the concert organised by British entrepreneur Richard Branson to raise money for his humanitarian aid relief was taking place.

The 35-year-old National Assembly speaker caused a sensation a month ago when challenging Mr Maduro’s authority by declaring himself acting president.

Mr Guaido said on Friday the military "participated" in him defying a government ban on leaving the country as he attended the Colombia concert, AFP reported.

"We're here precisely because the armed forces participated in this process," said Mr Guaido, who has been recognised as Venezuela's interim president by 50 countries.

He crossed the border in order to organise the entry of desperately needed humanitarian aid that President Maduro has ordered the military to keep out.

This story is developing