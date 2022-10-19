Venezuela flooding death toll rises after three perish near Maracay

Rescue team members help people to evacuate in the aftermath of the floods. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
Published
45 sec ago

MARACAY - Flooding in Venezuela’s central Aragua state killed at least three people on Monday, adding to the death toll from weeks of intense rains, authorities said.

A downpour on Monday afternoon caused a dam to overflow, causing a flood that carried rocks, trees and mud down a main road in El Castano, a suburb of the city of Maracay about 119 kilometres southwest of the capital Caracas.

Authorities said multiple families had to be rescued, and that a total of around 50 families were impacted.

Heavy rains have killed dozens and left hundreds homeless in the state of Aragua in recent weeks. At least 54 people died in the town of Las Tejerias on Oct 8 after heavy rains provoked mudslides that buried houses and businesses. REUTERS

More On This Topic
Floods leave thousands stranded in Australia, as PM warns of ‘dangerous times ahead’
Thailand issues new weather warnings as rain hampers flood recovery

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top