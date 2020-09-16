US removes 10 per cent tariff on Canadian aluminium

WASHINGTON (AFP) - The United States on Tuesday (Sept 15) announced it would no longer impose a 10 per cent tariff on Canadian aluminium imports following threats of retaliation from Ottawa.

"After consultations with the Canadian government, the United States has determined that trade in non-alloyed, unwrought aluminium is likely to normalise in the last four months of 2020, with imports declining sharply from the surges experienced earlier in the year," the US Trade Representative said in a statement.

"Accordingly, the United States will modify the terms of the 10 per cent tariff imposed in August on imports of Canadian non-alloyed unwrought aluminium."