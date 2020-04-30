Two dozen people deported to Colombia on US flight found to have coronavirus: Sources

Commuters maintain social distance while waiting to board a bus in Bogota, on April 29, 2020.
Commuters maintain social distance while waiting to board a bus in Bogota, on April 29, 2020. PHOTO: AFP
Published
35 min ago

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - About two dozen migrants deported from the United States on a flight to Colombia last month have tested positive for the new coronavirus, two people familiar with the matter said, adding to worries that US deportations are helping spread the disease.

