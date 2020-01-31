Trump signs North American trade deal, says it'll end 'Nafta nightmare'

WASHINGTON • President Donald Trump signed the new North American trade pact with Canada and Mexico into law on Wednesday, and said it presented a "glorious future" for US industry.

It was another opportunity for the US leader to tout successes amid an impeachment trial where he is fighting charges of abuse of power and obstructing Congress.

On Tuesday, he announced a Middle East peace plan - rejected immediately by the Palestinians - and earlier this month, he signed a truce in his trade war with China.

But even if the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) was crafted in close consultation between the Republicans and the Democrats, the President did not invite any Democratic leaders to his White House signing ceremony.

The USMCA replaces the 1994 North American Free Trade Agreement (Nafta), which Mr Trump has long targeted, saying that it resulted in shipping US jobs abroad.

"Today, we are finally ending the Nafta nightmare," he said at the White House.

Analysts say USMCA retains many elements of Nafta, a mammoth deal that created a free trade zone across all of North America, shaking up entire industries and supply chains.

Economists say that overall, Nafta increased growth and raised the standard of living in North America, binding the three countries in a complex web of trade rules and services.

But the new deal does change content rules on auto manufacturing to boost US jobs, and requires higher salaries for some Mexican auto workers. Besides making changes to e-commerce, intellectual property protections and dispute settlement for investors, it also imposes tougher labour provisions and requires reforms to Mexico's laws.

Mexico ratified the new deal on Dec 10, and Canada is expected to follow suit in the coming weeks.

Describing the event as a "colossal victory", Mr Trump said: "Two decades of politicians ran for office vowing to replace Nafta, yet when elected they never even tried.

"I'm not like those other politicians. I guess in many ways, I keep my promises. We lost our jobs, we closed our factories and other countries built our cars. But we changed that," he said.

His son-in-law Jared Kushner, who is a senior adviser, said the President was wrong-footing his many critics with USMCA, the China deal and the Middle East plan.

"He's brought a businessman's approach to Washington... He's making things happen that people have spoken about for many years before but couldn't deliver on," said Mr Kushner.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE