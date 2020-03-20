Trudeau's top diplomat tests negative for coronavirus after falling ill

TORONTO (BLOOMBERG) - Canadian Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne has tested negative for Covid-19 after a trip abroad.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's top diplomat, who has been one of a handful of ministers at the front lines of the government response to the pandemic, said in a tweet on Thursday (March 19) that he was self-isolating after experiencing flu-like symptoms upon his return.

"I will continue to work around the clock to support Canadians facing difficulties abroad and to coordinate the international response to this crisis. We must remember to practice social distancing and take all necessary precautions to protect each other in the face of this virus," he added in a second tweet.

Mr Champagne's test came back negative, the foreign minister said in a tweet on Friday.

Mr Trudeau continues to govern from home after going into self-isolation last week. His wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau tested positive for the coronavirus after a speaking engagement in London.