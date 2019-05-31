Trudeau to Pence: Canada concerned by US abortion laws

CANADA (REUTERS) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Thursday (May 30) in Ottawa that he told United States Vice-President Mike Pence that there was a "significant amount of concern" by Canadians regarding restrictive abortion laws getting approved in a number of US states.

Mr Trudeau said his government will always be a "staunch defender of women's rights and a woman's right to choose". He called his conversation with Mr Pence "cordial".

Mr Pence responded during the news conference in Ottawa on Thursday that he was "very proud to be part of a pro-life administration".

Mr Trudeau, the leader of Canada's Liberal Party, has always staunchly supported a woman's right to an abortion.

Even Conservative Party leader Andrew Scheer, who has a slight advantage in opinion polls five months ahead of a national election, has said he would not reopen the abortion debate if elected.

In the US, numerous Republican-controlled states - including Alabama, Mississippi, and Missouri - have approved restrictive abortion laws that the Supreme Court may be called upon to rule on in the future.

The high court may then have to decide whether various state laws violate rights recognised in its landmark 1973 Roe v Wade ruling, which legalised abortion in the US.