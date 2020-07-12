Trudeau at centre of new political firestorm

MONTREAL • For the third time in as many years, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday found himself at the centre of a political firestorm - this time over the awarding of a lucrative government contract to a charity that also paid hefty sums to his family members.

Canada's Conservative opposition has demanded a police investigation to uncover whether fraud was committed in the granting of the nearly billion-dollar contract to WE Charity.

The organisation has admitted it paid nearly C$300,000 (S$307,000) to Mr Trudeau's mother, brother and wife for speaking engagements.

And Mr Trudeau himself admitted to taking part in negotiations with the charity over the contract.

WE Charity has said it was withdrawing from the C$900 million federal programme, which provides grants of up to C$5,000 to eligible students for volunteer work with non-profit organisations during the coronavirus pandemic.

"We know that there are significant financial benefits that have been received by the family of the Prime Minister," Conservative lawmaker Michael Barrett said.

"It's very clear there is sufficient grounds for this matter to be investigated by the police... We have a sole-source contract worth a billion dollars, a programme that was created out of thin air."

The country's ethics watchdog said last week that it had launched a probe into the 48-year-old Prime Minister, after the contract was awarded to the charity last month.

The charity paid his mother Margaret C$250,000 for speeches at 28 events between 2016 and this year, according to the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC).

WE Charity also paid Mr Trudeau's brother Alexandre C$32,000 for his participation in eight events, CBC reported.

And the Prime Minister's office confirmed that Mr Trudeau's wife Sophie "received C$1,500" for participating in a WE event in 2012, before he took over leadership of the Liberal Party.

"The Prime Minister's relatives engage with a variety of organisations and support many personal causes of their own accord," Mr Trudeau's office said in a press release on Thursday.

"What is important to remember here is that this is about a charity supporting students."

But just a day before, Mr Trudeau's office said that neither he nor his wife had ever received payment for appearing at events hosted by non-governmental organisations. Canadian media also reported that a daughter of Finance Minister Bill Morneau received payments from WE Charity.

The Conservative Party says the existing ethics probe is insufficient, given the new revelations about the sums paid to the Trudeau family before the contract was awarded.

Conservative lawmaker Pierre Poilievre said: "It's not just a conflict of interest. It's much more serious than that." He asked federal police to investigate whether there had been violations of laws regulating "frauds on government".

The Bloc Quebecois party asked Mr Trudeau to step aside while the investigation is ongoing, and to allow his deputy to fulfil his duties.

Party chief Yves-Francois Blanchet said: "The nature of the allegations, the significant sums involved, the apparent flagrant conflict of interest, the possibility that a criminal inquiry could follow on this matter make it impossible for the Prime Minister to do his job."

The ethics commissioner has already released two reports concluding that Mr Trudeau violated the Conflict of Interest Act in 2017 for taking a vacation on the Aga Khan's private island, and last year for trying to influence legal proceedings in the SNC-Lavalin case, in which a subsidiary of the engineering company was accused of paying bribes to secure contracts in Libya.

