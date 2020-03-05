Torrential rain and flash floods kill at least 21 in Brazil

SAO PAULO • At least 21 people have been killed in torrential rain that hit Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro in Brazil, triggering flash floods and destroying homes, the authorities said.

Another 32 people are missing in Sao Paulo, raising fears that the toll could rise further.

Violent storms in recent days have dumped a month's worth of rain on some areas in a matter of hours, devastating the southern coast of Sao Paulo and impoverished neighbourhoods on the outskirts of Rio de Janeiro, the country's second most populous city.

At least 16 people were killed on Tuesday in Sao Paulo state after floods and landslides hit the coastal cities of Santos, Sao Vicente and Guaruja, the authorities said. One of the victims was a rescue worker who was killed by a landslide.

Several highways were blocked by fallen trees and landslides, including some linking Santos, the biggest port in South America, to Sao Paulo, Brazil's largest city and economic capital.

In Rio de Janeiro, the authorities said the death toll had risen to at least five after three days of violent rain that destroyed houses, swept away cars and left some neighbourhoods covered in water or mud.

The victims were electrocuted, buried in landslides or drowned, emergency officials said.

The disaster turned political in Rio when the city's mayor, Mr Marcelo Crivella, blamed residents for the flooding. During a visit to an affected community, he complained to journalists that "people can't be throwing trash on hillsides, in storm drains and in the street".

In the middle of the press conference, someone pelted Mr Crivella in the face with a mud ball. The incident was captured in a video that went viral online.

Ms Ivone Cardoso, 65, a resident of Rio's Realengo neighbourhood, said: "The water knocked my granddaughter and me off the sofa. Dirty water flooded my kitchen, bedrooms... I lost everything."

Brazil is having an especially intense rainy season. In January, more than 50 people were killed in Minas Gerais state in several days of heavy rain.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE