Shallow 6.6-magnitude quake strikes off Puerto Rico: USGS

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - An earthquake of magnitude 6.6 struck just off Puerto Rico at a shallow depth of 7km, the US Geological Survey said on Tuesday (Jan 7).

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre said there was no significant threat of a tsunami to the region.

The quake's epicentre was just south of Indios, the USGS said.

"It was super strong. I could feel the vibrations everywhere," one witness located 14km from the epicentre posted on the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre website.

Another witness in Caimital, 67km away, posted that the quake lasted around 30 seconds.

A 5.8-magnitude earthquake off the southern coast of Puerto Rico on Monday damaged homes and destroyed a rock formation on a beach that had been a tourist attraction, but there were no reports of injuries.