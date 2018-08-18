Rare 'bamboo rat' photographed at Machu Picchu

PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
Published
4 hours ago

A rare rodent species commonly called the bamboo rat that lives around the Inca ruins at Machu Picchu in Peru has resurfaced after a decade of absence and been photographed for the first time. The specimen of the rodent Dactylomis peruanus was spotted by guards among bamboo trees at the citadel, which is surrounded by a protected area, said the National Service of Natural Protected Areas. The last time the animal was recorded at Machu Picchu was in 2008. The bamboo rat lives in subtropical or wet tropical areas, according to the Peruvian authorities. It has also been reported at medium altitude on the slopes of the Andes in northern Bolivia. In Peru, the animal is on a list of creatures about which little is known because it is seen so rarely. 

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on August 18, 2018, with the headline 'Rare 'bamboo rat' photographed at Machu Picchu'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

Branded Content

Sponsored Content

Enhance your skill sets by upgrading your qualifications
A-Lin and Power Station sing live at sea
Asia’s top medical and healthcare exhibition returns
Read the latest ST Specials and Supplements right here!