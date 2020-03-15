Quarantined PM Trudeau offers glimpse of life working from home

OTTAWA • His children play with Lego in their rooms, his wife spends a lot of time on the phone: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau last Friday offered a glimpse into the Canadian first family's Covid-19 quarantine while reassuring an anxious nation that he continues to govern.

"I want to be clear. I have no symptoms. I'm feeling good. Technology allows me to work from home," Mr Trudeau told a news conference outside his official residence in Ottawa.

Standing alone in front of the small brick cottage, journalists giving him several metres clearance, the Prime Minister spoke publicly for the first time since his wife Sophie tested positive for the virus.

The announcement was made last Thursday that the 48-year-old Canadian leader, his 44-year-old wife and their three children, aged six to 12, would be confined for 14 days to the house, a few kilometres from Parliament.

Telegoverning, Mr Trudeau said, "is an inconvenience and somewhat frustrating".

"We're all social beings after all, but we have to do this."

Public health officials have asked all Canadians to self-isolate if they exhibit any flu-like symptoms and get tested for Covid-19, especially if they recently travelled outside the country.

"We are following medical advice, as should all Canadians," Mr Trudeau commented.

Mrs Sophie Gregoire-Trudeau started feeling flu-like symptoms, including a low fever, last Wednesday after flying back from a speaking engagement in London.

"Sophie's symptoms remain mild," said her husband.

A reporter asked how the Premier and his family were coping under the circumstances.

"Most of the morning, the kids have been playing with Lego and my wife has been on the phone to friends and family," he said.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE