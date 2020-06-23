Strong quake hits southern Mexico, people run into streets in capital

People react after an earthquake in Mexico City, June 23, 2020.
People react after an earthquake in Mexico City, June 23, 2020.PHOTO: REUTERS
Health workers use their mobile phones on a street during a quake in Mexico City, on June 23, 2020.
Health workers use their mobile phones on a street during a quake in Mexico City, on June 23, 2020.PHOTO: AFP
People react during a quake at an open market in Mexico City, on June 23, 2020.
People react during a quake at an open market in Mexico City, on June 23, 2020.PHOTO: AFP
Published
41 min ago
Updated
6 min ago

MEXICO CITY (REUTERS) - A strong earthquake hit southern Mexico on Tuesday (June 23), shaking buildings in the centre of the capital Mexico City hundreds of miles away, and sending people fleeing their homes into the streets.

The US Geological Survey said the quake's magnitude was 7.4, revised down from an earlier estimate of 7.7.

The earthquake was centred in the Pacific coastal state of Oaxaca.

Reuters witnesses in Mexico City saw no initial signs of injuries or damage.

Quakes of such size can be devastating. A 7.1 magnitude earthquake that struck central Mexico in 2017 killed 355 people in the capital and the surrounding states.

Situated at the intersection of three tectonic plates, Mexico is one of the world's most earthquake-prone countries.

The capital is seen as particularly vulnerable due to its location on top of an ancient lake bed.

