BUENOS AIRES (AFP) - Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed regret Saturday (Dec 1) at being snubbed at the G-20 by US counterpart Donald Trump over the Ukraine crisis and said he remained open to talks.

"It's a pity that we weren't able to have a real meeting. I think that one is really necessary. I hope that we can meet when the US side is ready for it," Putin said after the summit of world leaders in Argentina.