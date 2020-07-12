Prominent Canadians back release of Huawei CFO

OTTAWA • The letter circulated by Huawei Technologies was blunt. Canada is becoming dangerously entangled in the diplomatic feud between Washington and Beijing, it said, and there is only one answer: for Mr Justin Trudeau's government to free the state-championed tech giant's chief financial officer (CFO) and let her go back to China.

It sounded like a warning from Beijing. In fact, the June 23 letter to Prime Minister Trudeau was signed by a who's who of 19 prominent Canadians - among them a retired Supreme Court justice and a former attorney-general.

The letter was meant to propose an answer to the plight of two Canadian men accused by China of espionage and imprisoned for more than 18 months. Instead, it appears to have hardened Mr Trudeau's resolve, backed by an electorate no longer in a mood to see the government cut deals with China.

Mr Trudeau's approach is a break with his own policies, and those of past governments that focused on courting stronger trade ties.

In early July, his government became the first to suspend its extradition treaty with Hong Kong in response to China's new security law.

Mr Trudeau also rejected the idea of a prisoner swop for Meng Wanzhou - eldest daughter of Huawei's billionaire founder Ren Zhengfei - saying that an exchange would "demonstrate to China that they can just arrest Canadians and get what they want out of Canada".

The 19 signatories of the letter said they were writing as Canadians deeply concerned about the survival of Mr Michael Kovrig and Mr Michael Spavor, detained just days after Meng's arrest in Vancouver on a United States extradition request in 2018.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on June 24 that if Canada halted Meng's extradition process, it "could open up space for resolution to the situation of the two Canadians".

"I would be very surprised if the signatories on that letter did not understand that they would be used as a tool of Chinese foreign policy - they are not the kind of people to walk into this with their eyes closed," said former government intelligence analyst Stephanie Carvin.

Related Story Canada's Justin Trudeau rejects call to swap Huawei executive for detainees in China

Related Story Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou extradition hearing to stretch into 2021

Related Story Hong Kong officials disappointed at Canada's move to suspend extradition pact

Related Story China rebukes Canada over criticism of Hong Kong security law

Canada's latest national security review warned that it has been an "attractive and permissive target" of China's attempts to covertly advance its interests by using money and "Western enablers".

To be sure, there is no evidence that Huawei or Beijing had any hand in the missive to Mr Trudeau.

"There was absolutely no lobbying effort by Huawei or any other party directed towards me or, to my knowledge, towards any other signatory to the letter," former attorney-general Allan Rock, who signed the letter, told Bloomberg.

For those worried about connections between China and former public officials, one source of frustration is gaps in Canada's lobbying and conflict-of-interest laws. From one year to five years after leaving office, officials face prohibitions on lobbying for or accepting positions with groups they had direct dealings with. But that leaves a lot of wiggle room.

They cannot lobby the Canadian government, but they can lobby a foreign one. After leaving office and complying with the cooling-off period, they are free to represent whatever interests they choose and face no obligation to disclose.

BLOOMBERG