'Popeye', one-time assassin for Colombian drug lord Pablo Escobar, dies

A 2015 photo shows Jhon Jairo Velasquez, aka "Popeye", visiting Escobar's tomb at the Montesacro Cemetery in Medellin.
A 2015 photo shows Jhon Jairo Velasquez, aka "Popeye", visiting Escobar's tomb at the Montesacro Cemetery in Medellin.PHOTO: AFP
A 2018 photo shows Jhon Jairo Velasquez appearing in court after being captured in Medellin.
A 2018 photo shows Jhon Jairo Velasquez appearing in court after being captured in Medellin.PHOTO: AFP
Published
1 hour ago

BOGOTA (REUTERS) - Jhon Jairo Velasquez Vasquez, who worked for Colombian drug kingpin Pablo Escobar and said he participated in some 300 murders, died on Thursday (Feb 6), the government said.

Velasquez, known by his alias "Popeye," died of stomach cancer in the early hours of the morning, Colombia's prison institute said in a statement.

Following his release in 2014 after more than two decades in prison, Velasquez appeared frequently in the media and gathered more than 1.2 million subscribers on his YouTube channel.

He was imprisoned again in 2018 on extortion charges.

Topics: 

Branded Content