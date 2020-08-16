Peruvian family's double tragedy: 5 deaths, financial ruin

LIMA • The coronavirus pandemic has been cruel to the Diaz family in Peru, killing five members of the tight-knit clan and leaving another four still hospitalised.

But because Peru's healthcare system collapsed under the strain of the virus, the family has been hit by another tragedy: financial ruin.

Like many Peruvians, they had to raid their savings and take out loans from friends in order to cover the expense of mounting medical bills from private health clinics.

"We've been completely destroyed. Now we need to rebuild the family with what we have left," Professor Juan Diaz, 58, said.

"What's befallen us is like a nightmare. The truth is I wouldn't wish it on anyone," he said, tightly hugging a picture of his parents while lamenting the fact that he was unable to attend his mother's funeral due to virus restrictions.

Peru is one of worst-hit countries in coronavirus epicentre Latin America, after Brazil and Mexico, with more than 25,000 reported deaths and over half a million cases.

Infections in Peru have been on the rise since a national lockdown was lifted on July 1, prompting the government last week to reinstate a Sunday curfew, ban social gatherings and enforce mandatory lockdown in more provinces.

Before the devastating pandemic struck, 17 members of the middle-class Diaz family shared a four-storey brick house in the Chorrillos district of Lima.

But on May 24, that happy life started to unravel with the death of Juan's brother Ernesto, a local tax collector. "We don't know how the virus got into my house, but the first to fall victim to it was my father," said Ernesto's 32-year-old son, also called Ernesto.

Since then, Juan has also lost his 80-year-old father Cecilio, his 77-year-old mother Edith Leyva, and siblings Willy, 42, and 53-year-old Maribel.

"We were seven siblings, like the days of the week, but now we've lost three," said Juan, who also fell ill with the coronavirus, alongside his wife and daughter.

Cecilio, who was diabetic, died on July 11, while he was being rushed to the hospital. Just a week later, it was Maribel. Then on July 28, Edith and Willy both died.

All five were buried in the same cemetery but health emergency regulations meant few mourners were allowed to attend the funerals.

In the last few weeks, five members of the family were discharged from the hospital, but four remain in hospital. Even after they have recovered, the rest of the family will be dealing with the financial fallout. "We're all insured but the insurance hasn't helped," said Juan.

Their healthcare is provided by the subsidised social security system, but that has collapsed under the pressure of Covid-19, leading to long waiting lists, meaning they were forced to seek private treatment. "It's been a horrible tragedy for my family, it's practically left us bankrupt," said Ernesto.

"Now we want to go back to normal, maybe that will never happen, but we've got to keep going because life goes on."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE