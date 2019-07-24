'No proof' of attack on US embassy workers: Cuba

(REUTERS) - Mrs Johana Tablada, deputy director for North America at the Cuban Ministry of Foreign Affairs, told media there was no evidence of a deliberate attack on US Embassy personnel in Havana.

Mrs Tablada also called for Washington to stop manipulating the incident to justify sanctions against the Caribbean nation, some two years after an investigation into the incident opened.

The health problems of more than two dozen workers surfaced in 2016 after the administration of former US president Barack Obama reopened the embassy in an effort to improve relations with Havana.

Most of the employees were removed from Cuba in 2017.

US President Donald Trump has said Cuba was responsible for what the US State Department called "significant injuries" suffered by the workers.