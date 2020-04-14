Nearly half of coronavirus deaths in Canada linked to long-term care homes

TORONTO (XINHUA, REUTERS) - The Canadian government has urged long-term care homes to control the spread of Covid-19, as nearly half of the country's coronavirus deaths are linked to them.

"Of the cases where we have the data on whether someone was in a long-term care facility or seniors' residence, we know that close to half of the deaths that we're tracking are linked to long-term care facilities," Canada's Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam said at a press conference in Ottawa on Monday (April 13).

Canada has reported more than 25,500 Covid-19 cases, including 735 deaths, as of Monday afternoon, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Tam said senior residents of long-term care homes are vulnerable to infections due to their communal living spaces, shared health care providers, exposure to external visitors, and transfers from other health care facilities.

"Unfortunately, given the outbreaks in long-term care facilities, we will expect to see more reported deaths as the days go on," Tam said.

The government has released new, stricter interim infection prevention and control guidance for long-term care homes nationwide.

The guidance includes limitations for visitors and increased screening for workers and residents. It is also applied to retirement residences and other seniors' facilities.

In Quebec, the government on Monday said it was putting the safety and general conditions of the province's 2,600 long-term care and nursing home facilities under the microscope following the deaths of 31 people in a single home for the elderly since March 13.

Police and the coroner's office are investigating the deaths at the Residence Herron, a 139-unit home in Montreal, which has been put under provincial control.

Quebec Premier François Legault said health officials had only been informed that the nursing home had a shortage of staff, but not that dozens of residents had died.

"(Health officials) didn't know before Friday night that there were 31 deaths," Legault told reporters on Monday. "We knew that there were a few deaths, but surely not 31."

Only five deaths are confirmed to have been caused by Covid-19, with the rest under investigation.

Legault blamed the situation on "major negligence" over the weekend and said the facility's management had not cooperated when authorities first tried to probe reports of problems.

"I think that what happened in the month of March was that suddenly many of their residents got the Covid-19, many of the employees decided to leave," he said.

The residence is located on Montreal's West Island and is owned and operated by Katasa Group, which owns six other retirement homes.

The home charges up to C$10,000 (S$10,193) a month for each resident, according to the Montreal Gazette. The private nursing home touts itself as having "an enviable reputation in the field of residences for retirees in need of special care," according to its website.