More than 30 dead as storms batter Brazil

BRASILIA • At least 30 people have been killed in two days of intense storms in south-eastern Brazil, the Minas Gerais state civil defence office said on Saturday.

Seventeen people are missing, seven injured, and some 3,500 have been forced out of their homes following a series of landslides and building collapses, according to the civil defence officials.

Television footage showed images of overflowing rivers, flooded neighbourhoods and trees and utility poles knocked over by the rushing water.

Several highways have been cut off by the flooding, and scores of bridges have been knocked out.

Most of the victims were killed in landslides or buried in destroyed homes. At least two children were listed among the dead.

The heavy rain and flooding have also hit the nearby states of Rio de Janeiro and Espirito Santo.

Rainfall in the region has been the heaviest since records were first kept 110 years ago, the National Institute of Meteorology said. In one 24-hour period, the Minas Gerais state capital Belo Horizonte recorded 172mm of rain.

Forecasters said the rain was expected to taper off yesterday, but the authorities warned that the danger of landslides remained high, especially in the Belo Horizonte area.

The deluge coincided with the first anniversary of the dam collapse in the Minas Gerais town of Brumadinho that killed 270 people. Eleven people are still missing.

An accumulation of water and a lack of drainage caused the dam rupture on Jan 25 last year, according to a report commissioned by the mining firm Vale.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE