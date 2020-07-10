Mexico reports record rise in virus cases for second day in row

MEXICO CITY (BLOOMBERG) - Mexico reported a record daily rise of 7,280 confirmed Covid-19 cases, bringing the total to 282,283, according to data released by the Health Ministry Thursday night.

Deaths rose 730 to 33,526.

It's the second straight day that Mexico has posted a record daily rise in cases.

Mexico has seen cases rise as the government has moved forward with reopening the country's economy and as Latin America has emerged as a hotspot for the pandemic.

Like other countries in the region, Mexican officials must balance the needs of people who have to work to meet basic needs while trying to slow the spread of the deadly illness.

Last week, Mexico overtook Spain and France to become the country with the world's fifth-deadliest outbreak.

Despite the rising numbers of cases and deaths, health officials have said in nightly press conferences that the outbreak is no longer spreading as quickly as it was.

"The epidemic continues decelerating, this is a message we want to highlight," Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell said Wednesday night.