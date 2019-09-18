Mexicans mark their Independence Day

A woman in a soldier costume taking part in Mexico's Independence Day military parade in the capital's main plaza, the Zocalo, on Monday. More than 12,500 soldiers, marines and National Guards took part in the parade in Mexico City, Xinhua reported. President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador presided over the parade from the central balcony of the National Palace that overlooks the capital's main square, where tens of thousands of onlookers had gathered. It was the first military parade in his presidential term. The parade marks the 209th anniversary of Mexico's independence from Spanish rule in 1810.