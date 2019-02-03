Meteorite said to have hit Cuba

A meteorite may have hit western Cuba on Friday, the United States National Weather Service said. "Radar may have detected the meteor that affected western Cuba earlier today. At 1.21pm, a signature was detected near Vinales, Cuba, at a height of over 7,900m above ground level," the service's branch in Key West, Florida, tweeted. There were no injuries from the reported incident, CNN's Havana bureau chief Patrick Oppmann wrote on Twitter. "Residents of Vinales, Cuba, heard a large explosion this afternoon and say a small meteorite may have hit the town," Mr Oppmann said. A video uploaded to YouTube shows a vapour trail from the purported meteorite. The photos released by Tele Pinar show blackened fragments of what are said to be pieces of the meteorite. Vinales is a popular destination for tourists located some 180km south-west of Havana.